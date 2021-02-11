Azerbaijani, Turkish defense ministers observe joint Winter Exercise-2021

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Distinguished Visitors Day with the participation of Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar and the command staff of the Turkish Armed Forces took place as part of the Joint Winter Exercise-2021 in Kars.

The defense ministers were reported about the joint Winter Exercise-2021, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Then the ministers got acquainted with the new generation of machinery and equipment, military ambulances, as well as reviewed the shelters.

