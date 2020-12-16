Azerbaijan's Emergencies Ministry takes Sugovushan reservoir under protection

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations has taken under protection the Sugovushan reservoir, Minister Kamaladdin Heydarov said on Wednesday.

“In order to fulfill clause 6.1 on the protection of important objects, the decree of the head of state dated October 29, 2020 on the organization of temporary special administration in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, the Sugovushan reservoir in the liberated territory of the Terter region was taken under protection,” Heydarov said.

The minister noted that the rescue service of the special risk of the Ministry of Emergency Situations has introduced around-the-clock control regime on the territory.

News.Az