Azerbaijan’s fighter jets, helicopters conduct training flights before Victory Parade

Air Force fighter jets and helicopters, which will be involved in a military parade to be held in Baku to mark the Victory in Azerbaijan`s Patriotic War, are carrying out preparatory training flights, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The military parade will be held on December 10 on Azadlig Square, Baku.

More than 3,000 servicemen will participate in the military parade. Up to 150 military vehicles, including new military equipment, missile and artillery pieces, air defense systems recently adopted into the armament, as well as military ships and boats will be demonstrated at the parade.

Some of the war trophies seized from the Armenian troops defeated by the Azerbaijan Army during the Patriotic War will also be showcased at the parade.

News.Az