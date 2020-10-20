Azerbaijan’s flag hoisted in liberated Zangilan city (VIDEO)
Azerbaijan’s flag was raised up in Zangilan city liberated from occupation.
The Azerbaijani servicemen, who hoisted the flag in Zangilan city, reported to Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
“Dear Mr. President, Mr. Supreme Commander-in-Chief! Upon your order, Zangilan city and surrounding areas were liberated from occupation. Currently, the Azerbaijani flag is waving. Long Live Azerbaijan! Long Live the Supreme Commander-in-Chief! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” the report says.