Azerbaijan’s Gubadli under artillery fire from Armenian territory
- 24 Oct 2020 12:17
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Azerbaijan
Armenia’s armed forces, which lost combat positions and were forced to retreat, subjects the territory of Azerbaijan’s Gubadli district to artillery fire from the direction of Armenia’s Goris district, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Saturday.
The purpose of this provocation of the Armenian side is to provoke the Azerbaijan Army to retaliate.