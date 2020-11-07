Azerbaijan’s Honorary Consulate in Kharkiv comes under attack by unknown gunmen
Azerbaijan’s Honorary Consulate in Ukraine’s Kharkiv came under an attack by unknown gunmen.
The consulate building, located at 7 Yaroslav Mudryi, came under fire at 2.30 pm tonight, the Consulate told News.Az.
“Six shots were fired at the Sonsulate. As a result, building’s windows and door were broken. Fortunately, no one was injured. Surveillance cameras of the consulate building recorded two young men with weapons in their hands, which resemble a pistol with a silencer,” the Consulate noted.
A criminal case has been launched into the incident. Police officers are taking necessary investigative measures.