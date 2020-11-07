Azerbaijan’s Honorary Consulate in Kharkiv comes under attack by unknown gunmen

Azerbaijan’s Honorary Consulate in Kharkiv comes under attack by unknown gunmen

Azerbaijan’s Honorary Consulate in Kharkiv comes under attack by unknown gunmen

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Honorary Consulate in Ukraine’s Kharkiv came under an attack by unknown gunmen.

The consulate building, located at 7 Yaroslav Mudryi, came under fire at 2.30 pm tonight, the Consulate told News.Az.

“Six shots were fired at the Sonsulate. As a result, building’s windows and door were broken. Fortunately, no one was injured. Surveillance cameras of the consulate building recorded two young men with weapons in their hands, which resemble a pistol with a silencer,” the Consulate noted.

A criminal case has been launched into the incident. Police officers are taking necessary investigative measures.

News.Az