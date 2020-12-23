Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev marks his birthday

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev marks his 59th birthday today.

Ilham Heydar Aliyev was born in Baku on December 24, 1961. He attended a secondary school in Baku from 1967 till 1977. In 1977, he entered the Moscow State University of International Relations (MSUIR). In 1982, upon his graduation, Ilham Aliyev had continued his education as a postgraduate student in MSUIR.

In 1985, he finalized his research works and received a Ph.D. degree in history. During the years of1985-1990, he gave lectures at the Moscow State University of International Relations. In 1994-2003, he was the vice-president, and later the first vice-president of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

In 1995 and 2000, he was twice elected to the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) of the Republic of Azerbaijan. From 2001 to 2003, he was the head of the Azerbaijani Parliamentary delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of Council of Europe (PACE). In January 2003, he was elected as Deputy-Chairman of Parliamentary Assembly of Council of Europe and member of the PACE bureau. In 2003, he stopped his activity as a Member of Parliament due to his appointment to the post of Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan. On October 15, 2003, he was elected as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. He assumed his post on 31 October 2003. Ilham Aliyev again was elected as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, after acquiring 88% of the votes of the electorate in the elections, held on October 15, 2008.

He was elected to the next term as Azerbaijani President on October 9, 2013.

In the presidential elections held on April 11, 2018, Ilham Aliyev was re-elected President of the Republic of Azerbaijan (86.03 percent of the vote).

Since 1997, Ilham Aliyev is the President of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan. For his great contribution to the development of sports and the Olympic movement, Mr. Aliyev was awarded the highest order of the International Olympic Committee and “Grand Cordon” Order of Merit of International Military Sports Council.

Ilham Aliyev is fluent in Azerbaijani, English, Russian, French, and Turkish.

He is married, has three children.

Under the leadership of Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani Army liberated Azerbaijani territories from Armenian aggressors within 44 days starting from September 27, 2020. Now our tricolor flag waving in our lands liberated after 30 years.

News.Az congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday and wishes him robust health, happiness, and success in his activities!

News.Az