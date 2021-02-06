Azerbaijan’s presidential aide, foreign diplomats leave for liberated Jabrayil, Zangilan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev, foreign ambassadors, military attachés and heads of international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan left for the country’s Jabrayil and Zangilan districts liberated from occupation.

“Upon the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, we are on the way to visit the liberated Jabrayil and Zangilan districts of Azerbaijan with diplomatic corps - ambassadors, military attaches and heads of international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan,” Hajiyev tweeted.

News.Az