  • Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan’s residential settlements subjected to Armenia’s rocket fire

The Armenian armed forces from the Aghdere direction are subjecting the territory of Azerbaijan’s Naftalan and Tartar districts to rocket fire using multiple launch rocket systems, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.


