Azerbajani Army destroys enemy vehicle moving from Khojaly to Khankendi

Azerbajani Army destroys enemy vehicle moving from Khojaly to Khankendi

The Azerbaijan Army continues to destroy enemy forces and military vehicles, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

On November 9, at noon, a truck full of military personnel of the Armenian armed forces and with a towed D-30 howitzer moving in the direction of Khankendi on the Khojaly-Shusha road was destroyed by a strike of the attack UAV.


