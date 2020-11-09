Azerbajani Army destroys enemy vehicle moving from Khojaly to Khankendi
- 09 Nov 2020 15:21
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 154451
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/span-classred-highlightazerbajani-army-destroys-enemy-vehicle-moving-from-khojaly-to-khankendi-span Copied
The Azerbaijan Army continues to destroy enemy forces and military vehicles, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Monday.
On November 9, at noon, a truck full of military personnel of the Armenian armed forces and with a towed D-30 howitzer moving in the direction of Khankendi on the Khojaly-Shusha road was destroyed by a strike of the attack UAV.