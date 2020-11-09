Azerbajani Army destroys enemy vehicle moving from Khojaly to Khankendi

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan Army continues to destroy enemy forces and military vehicles, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

On November 9, at noon, a truck full of military personnel of the Armenian armed forces and with a towed D-30 howitzer moving in the direction of Khankendi on the Khojaly-Shusha road was destroyed by a strike of the attack UAV.

News.Az