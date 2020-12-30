Azercell launches digital campaign for its subscribers!

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azercell subscribers use their favorite applications on the eve of the New Year without caring about internet costs! Thus, the country's leading mobile operator congratulates all its subscribers on occasion of the upcoming Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and New Year holiday, providing an opportunity to use Bookmate Plus, Busuu, SberZvuk and NNTV services with no data consumption until January 21, 2021.

It is quite straightforward to subscribe to the applications offered by Azercell, which has the richest portfolio of digital products in the country.

Just dial *511#YES or *533#YES for daily and monthly subscription, respectively, and enjoy Bookmate Plus service, which makes reading more accessible to all book lovers, offering unlimited opportunities to read or listen to audio versions of world literature in Azerbaijani, Turkish, English, Russian and other languages.

Busuu service is designed for subscribers who want to learn foreign languages and develop language skills. To activate the app on your phone, all you need is to dial *696#YES for daily or *969#YES for monthly subscription.

The company also offers SberZvuk service for music lovers, which brings the latest tracks to your phone. You should dial *701#YES for daily subscription or *707#YES for monthly activation of the app.

To activate the NNTV service, which allows users to watch more than 200 TV channels online and in high quality, simply dial *401#YES for daily subscription, and *430#YES for monthly subscription. It should be added that Azercell, which is always focused on the convenience of its subscribers, also offers special packages for this service. For more information please go to https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/services/partner_services/mobiltv.

It should be noted that, in order to take advantage of Azercell's New Year campaign, the subscriber's line must be active in both directions, with at least 1 AZN on the balance, and most importantly, the internet line must be active as well.

For detailed information about the campaign, please visit

https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/campaigns/monthly/newyear/.

To learn more about Azercell’s digital products, please go to https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/services/partner_services/.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 89.3%; and population coverage 99.8%. Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile and online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell tested 5G pilot network for the first time in the country in the frame of “Bakutel 2019” exhibition. Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard. The mobile operator received the title of "The Telecommunication Company of the Year" among hundreds of organizations in the prestigious STEVIE 2020 competition. The company was ranked on the top in this nomination and won the Gold Award.

News.Az