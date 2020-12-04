Baku hands note of protest to French ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ambassador of France to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross was summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on December 4, during which a note of protest was handed to him, the ministry told News.Az.

The note of protest was presented over the resolution "Protection of the Armenian people and Christian communities of Europe and the East", adopted on December 3 by the French National Assembly.

A firm protest in connection with this document, which contradicts the norms and principles of international law, the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act, UN Security Council’s resolutions dated 1993 # 822, 853, 874, 884 was brought to the attention of the French ambassador.

Grosssaid that he will convey Baku’s position to Paris.

News.Az