Baku strongly rejects Dutch Parliament’s biased resolutions on Azerbaijan

Anti-Azerbaijani resolutions adopted by the Parliament of the Kingdom of the Netherlands do not reflect the truth and are completely biased, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

“Thus, the 11 resolutions adopted by the House of Representatives of the Dutch Parliament since October 7 on the situation in the region were one-sided, reflecting baseless and biased claims, and openly expressed anti-Azerbaijani and anti-Turkic position,” read the statement.

The ministry stressed that the resolution "On the provision of humanitarian assistance to Nagorno-Karabakh" adopted on December 17 again distorts the truth, reflects unfounded allegations against Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Baku strongly rejected these resolutions of the Dutch Parliament, calling on the House of Representatives to renounce its unilateral position and act in accordance with the norms and principles of international law.

“The Netherlands, as well as the other European countries whose parliaments adopted biased resolutions, instead of fomenting hostility can contribute to the development of the countries of the region in peace, stability and prosperity by supporting the new security and cooperation framework in the region created by the joint statement signed on November 10, 2020,” the statement said.

