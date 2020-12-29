Yandex metrika counter

Baku submits report to int’l organizations over Armenia’s use of foreign terrorists against Azerbaijan

  • Politics
  • Share
Baku submits report to int’l organizations over Armenia’s use of foreign terrorists against Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan has prepared and submitted to the UN member states and relevant international organizations a detailed report on Armenia’s use of mercenaries and foreign terrorists during the hostilities in September-November this year, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a press release summing up 2020.

During the reporting period, regular reports on violations by Armenia of human rights and international humanitarian law, as well as on Armenia’s targeting of private property and civil infrastructure, were prepared and submitted to all relevant international organizations, including the UN and foreign ministries of numerous countries, reads the press release.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      