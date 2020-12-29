Baku submits report to int’l organizations over Armenia’s use of foreign terrorists against Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has prepared and submitted to the UN member states and relevant international organizations a detailed report on Armenia’s use of mercenaries and foreign terrorists during the hostilities in September-November this year, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a press release summing up 2020.

During the reporting period, regular reports on violations by Armenia of human rights and international humanitarian law, as well as on Armenia’s targeting of private property and civil infrastructure, were prepared and submitted to all relevant international organizations, including the UN and foreign ministries of numerous countries, reads the press release.

News.Az