Azerbaijan says battalion of Armenia’s 556th regiment disabled

As a result of the actions taken by the Azerbaijan Army during the combat operations in the Jabrayil direction of the front, a battalion of the 556th regiment of the Armenian armed forces was forced out of action, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

Most of the battalion's military personnel, consisting of about 400 contract servicemen, were disabled. The military unit returned to the Ararat city of Armenia for re-manning.

It became known that the commander of the regiment was discharged for refusing to send remaining military personnel into the battle. Most of the servicemen were prosecuted for refusing to engage in battles.

News.Az