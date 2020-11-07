Documents on resettlement of Syrian Armenians by Armenia in Zangilan found

During the inspection of the local office of Armenia’s National Security Service in the liberated Zangilan district of Azerbaijan, some documentary materials have been found.

The analysis of the materials revealed the list of Syrian nationals and copies of their passports.

It became clear that 60 Syrian Armenians (19 families in total) mentioned on the list were relocated to Zangilan as part of Armenia’s illegal resettlement policy in the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

In addition, the copies of passports issued to Baazo Hraj Sepob, born on 2 May 1964, (passport: 015-11-L021693), a Syrian national and resident of Syria’s Al Hasakah, Alexandarian Hartion Avadis, born on 12 November 1969, (passport: 004-11-L128622), a Syrian national and resident of Syria’s Aleppo, and Kirakos Babkin, born on 1 January 1962, (passport: AM 0709227), a Syria-born Armenian national, were also revealed.

Azerbaijan is currently taking necessary investigative measures in this regard.

