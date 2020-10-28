Erdogan: 2,000 PKK terrorists fighting in Karabakh alongside Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 2,000 PKK terrorists are fighting alongside Armenia against Azerbaijan during the recent clashes in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday, Daily Sabah reports.

Referring to his phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin late Tuesday, Erdogan said during the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) parliamentary group meeting in Ankara: "I told Mr. President (Putin), we have identified, through intelligence sources, that there are some 2,000 PKK terrorists fighting for Armenia at the moment for $600 (TL 4,978). Mr. President said he was not aware of that."

"I have told Putin that if our red lines are crossed, we would not hesitate to take action," he added.

Turkey is sincere in its efforts to solve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and believes in Russia's sincerity, Erdogan also said, adding he had told Putin that they could resolve the issue together.

News.Az