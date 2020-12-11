Erdogan: To see Shusha, feel its history is great joy for Turkey too

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today's ceremonies, today's excitement, certainly created a completely different situation, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday.

Erdogan made the remarks at a joint news conference with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku.

“I am confident that with the emergence of this new situation, Azerbaijan will take steps aimed at creating a very serious infrastructure in the region. As far as I know, Inshallah, roads and railway lines will be built. Mr. President has made a decision in this regard, and the situation will change after the construction of roads from Nakhchivan to Zangilan and from Zangilan northwards,” he said.

“After these roads have been built, we want to travel to Shusha along a new road in the summer, we want to visit Shusha together. To see Shusha and feel its history is a great joy for us too. We want to experience these feelings. Let the souls of our martyrs rejoice. We have so many martyrs and wounded – may Allah grant them healing. Our martyrs died with faith. May the souls of all our martyrs rejoice. We must feel this call coming from their souls. Can we? We can, Inshallah, because they did not die, they are alive. Today we were especially pleased to see our Ghazis. They became Ghazis for a reason. Their struggle was underpinned by an idea. Which one? To return Karabakh to its true owners, and the Ghazis, together with the martyrs, were able to do this,” Erdogan added.

News.Az