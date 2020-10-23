FM Jeyhun Bayramov meets assistant to President for US National Security Affairs

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 23, 2020, within his working visit to the US, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Robert O’Brien, Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed the US official on the latest situation in the region, new aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan, shelling the Azerbaijani civilians and residential areas, serious casualties among the peaceful population, a gross violation of international law, including international humanitarian law by Armenia.

It was stressed that in order to provide sustainable peace and progress in the region it is important to eliminate the fact of occupation and ensure respect to internationally recognized borders of states.

The sides also exchanged their views over the issues of bilateral cooperation agenda.

