Foreign Ministry: Any visit to Nagorno-Karabakh must be agreed with Azerbaijani gov’t

Azerbaijan’s official position on the visits to its sovereign territory within its internationally recognized borders is clear and remains unchanged, Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said on Wednesday.

Armenian media outlets report on the visit of a group of French MPs to Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, where they are planning to hold meetings and assess the humanitarian situation on the ground.

Commenting on Armenian media reports, Abdullayeva stressed that any visit to the territory of Azerbaijan, including its Nagorno-Karabakh region must be agreed with the Government of Azerbaijan.

“Those who violate the legislature of Azerbaijan are faced with relevant sanctions and their visit to Azerbaijan in the future is restricted,” the spokesperson noted.

News.Az