Former IDPs must be returned to their native lands soon – Azerbaijani President

Former IDPs must be returned to their native lands as soon as possible, President Ilham Aliyev said as he received in a video format Vugar Suleymanov due to his appointment as Chairman of the Board of the Agency for Mine Action of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

“The technical capacity of the previous mine action agency was very poor and the number of personnel was low. If we had left this task to them, no-one knows how many years it would take. We don't have time. We must return the former IDPs to their native lands as soon as possible. But everyone should know that the first priority is demining,” the head of state said.

“Damage assessment, implementation of infrastructure projects, construction of houses, creation of jobs – if this is not done, how can people go and live in those lands? There must be housing, conditions, water, electricity, roads, schools, hospitals there. This is large-scale work. The loathsome enemy has destroyed everything in the occupied and liberated lands. As a matter of fact, they even destroyed and burned the houses they lived in, cut down trees, especially in Kalbajar and Lachin districts,” the head of state added.

President Aliyev stressed that all infrastructure and buildings in the liberated Azerbaijani lands have been destroyed.

“Therefore, everyone must understand the scale of this work, and Azerbaijan has started this restoration work on its own,” he said.

News.Az