Head of Azerbaijani community of Nagorno Karabakh urges Canadian senator to apologize

Chairman of the Azerbaijani Community of Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region and the Azerbaijan-Canada Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group Tural Ganjaliyev expressed his protest both in writing and in video format to Senator of the Canadian Parliament Leo Housakos and a member of the local parliament of Ontario Gurratan Singh.

In recent days, these individuals have voiced appeals supporting the aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan.



Ganjaliyev brought to the attention of all members of the Canadian parliament the fact of killing almost 100 civilians, 10 of whom are children, as a result of the launch of prohibited missiles at settlements of Azerbaijan located far from the conflict zone.



The Chairman of the Community noted that the use of the given tribune as a mouthpiece of the Armenian lobby instead of protecting the rights of its voters is regarded as disrespect for the rights of voters: "Acting in this way, you become a defender of war crimes that Armenian armed forces are committing against Azerbaijani civilians".



Addressing the population of Ontario and Quebec, Ganjaliyev emphasized that the people who represent them in parliament today, flagrantly violating all human rights, justify the loss of life. "Do these politicians really deserve your support? he asked.

Tural Ganjaliyev strongly condemned the biased positions of Singh and Housakos against the Azerbaijani people, calling on them to apologize to the Azerbaijani people.

