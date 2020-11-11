Hikmet Hajiyev: France trying to be more Armenian than Armenians themselves

France is trying to be more Armenian than the Armenians themselves, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said on Wednesday.

Hajiyev noted that French officials, contrary to its mandate as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, are voicing the unilateral, biased appeals.

“Despite the fact that France, in accordance with its mandate, must act as a neutral party, it openly pursues the pro-Armenian policy and voices completely unfounded accusations against Azerbaijan,” he said.

The presidential aide said France did not play any role in the adoption of the joint declaration of the presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia, and the prime minister of Armenia.

“Apparently, France is showing jealousy over Russia's role in this issue. The signing of this document by the prime minister of Armenia tells its own tale,” he added.

“France is trying to be more Armenian than the Armenians themselves,” Hajiyev emphasized. “France does not have the authority to speak on behalf of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs."

“Despite France, as the co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, did not take any steps to end Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan and implement the UN Security Council’s resolutions, it now unilaterally demonstrates zeal,” Hajiyev said. “I wonder whether France has worried about the return of Azerbaijani internally displaced people to their native lands over the past 30 years?”

“However, France is concerned about the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from occupation and ensuring the rule of international law,” the presidential aide added. “In conclusion, I would like to remind the official structures of France that the historic Azerbaijani city liberated from occupation, which holds a special place in the hearts of Azerbaijanis, is called "Shusha" rather than "Shushi".”

