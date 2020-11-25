Historical sites of Kalbajar are Azerbaijan’s historical treasures – President

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kalbajar is the land of ancient Azerbaijan, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the nation.

“It is the land of ancient Azerbaijan. Kalbajar is one of our largest districts in terms of territory. The historical sites of Kalbajar are our great asset. Both mosques and churches are our historical treasures,” the head of state said.

President Aliyev noted that the people of Azerbaijan know this well, and the whole world should know that churches in Kalbajar belong to the ancient state of Caucasian Albania.

“There are many historical documents confirming this. This is no secret. Armenian “historians” and fraudsters have simply Armenianized ancient Albanian churches, added their own inscriptions on them and appropriated these churches. Suffice it to look at history and anyone can see that in the 1830s, Tsarist Russia abolished the Albanian Church, gave all the property of the Albanian Church to the Armenian Gregorian Church, and Armenian priests and their patrons began to appropriate these churches,” the head of state said.

“Their main task was to erase the history of Caucasian Albania. But we did not allow that to happen. Azerbaijan has a broad scientific base on this issue. There are research works available. These works are and should be shared not only with the scientific community, but also with the world community as a whole,” the president added.

