ICESCO proposes to declare Azerbaijan’s Shusha as cultural capital of Islamic world

The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) proposed to declare Azerbaijan’s Shusha city as the cultural capital of the Islamic world, the organization’s Director General Salim Al-Malik said at a press conference in Baku.

“I am confident that this will become possible in the future. We will achieve the promotion of the story of Azerbaijan’s success in other countries,” the ICESCO chief added.

News.Az