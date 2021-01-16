In photos: Shusha – the beating heart of Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku Media Center presents photos taken from Shusha, one of the charming corners of Azerbaijan, the beating heart of Karabakh.

Shusha, famous for its snow-capped mountains, is famous for its national architectural style, valuable monuments of medieval urban art and historical figures who gave it to our culture, literature and art. Now, in this beautiful city, which has returned to its owner, our cultural samples and historical monuments looted by Armenians will be restored. Once again, the beautiful place “Jıdır Düzü” (Jidir Plane) will become the home of Azerbaijani heroes.

BMC photographers took the following photos three days after the Azerbaijani Army liberated Shusha on 8 November 2020.

News.Az