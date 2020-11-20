In photos: Victory march on liberation of Aghdam district held in Baku
- 20 Nov 2020 15:22
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 154884
- Photos
- Share https://news.az/news/span-classred-highlightin-photosspan-victory-march-on-liberation-of-aghdam-district-held-in-baku Copied
The people of Azerbaijan, living with the joy of liberation of the lands that had been under occupation for almost 30 years, has again organized a victorious march in the Martyrs' Alley on November 20.
This time, the victorious march took place on the occasion of the liberation of Aghdam district from the Armenian occupation.