In photos: Victory Parade held in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Victory Parade dedicated to Azerbaijan’s Victory in the Patriotic War was held at Azadlig Square, Baku.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva, President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan attended the Victory parade.

The parade featured more than 3,000 personnel, about 150 military hardware, including the state-of-the-art military equipment, missiles and artillery systems, air defense systems, as well as warships and boats. Part of the military booty seized by the Azerbaijani Army from the destroyed enemy during the Patriotic War was also showcased at the parade.





News.Az