Lukashenko expresses confidence in further deepening of Belarus-Azerbaijan cooperation

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has sent a letter of congratulations to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“Please accept my sincerest congratulations on the occasion of your birthday,” Lukashenko said in his letter.

“High professionalism, competence, extraordinary energy and wisdom make you a vivid embodiment of a political leader who is successfully addressing the most difficult state challenges.”

“I express my sincere gratitude for your constructive and interested approach to the development of Belarus-Azerbaijani relations. I am convinced that the multifaceted cooperation between our two countries, based on the principles of strategic partnership, mutual trust and respect, will further deepen and strengthen to the benefit of the Belarus and Azerbaijani peoples,” the Belarusian leader noted.

“Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I sincerely wish you the best of health, well-being, as well as fulfillment of your future goals,” he added.

News.Az