Man wounded as a result of Armenia's missile attack on Barda dies

Pashayev Niftali Salim oglu (born 1995), who was seriously wounded as a result of a rocket attack by the enemy of the central part of the city of Barda on October 28, 2020, died today in hospital, Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office reported.

Thus, the number of Azerbaijani civilians killed since September 27 as a result of artillery and missile attacks by the Armenian Armed Forces has reached 92. Some 404 civilians were wounded, including those in severe condition.

News.Az

