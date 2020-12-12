Mehriban Aliyeva: I pay tribute to national leader Heydar Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the 17th anniversary of the death of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

The post reads: “Today, December 12 is a commemoration day of genius personality Heydar Aliyev who had exceptional merits in the development of independent Azerbaijan. I pay tribute to the unforgettable memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev. I wish our country peace and progress.”

News.Az