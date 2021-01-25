Mehriban Aliyeva unanimously re-elected as President of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has been unanimously re-elected to the post of President of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

On Jan. 25, the 11th General Meeting of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Public Association and the 37th meeting of the AGF Executive Committee are being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. In accordance with the AGF charter, the General Meeting was of a reporting and election nature.

As a result of the vote, Mehriban Aliyeva was re-elected to the post of President of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (Chairman of the Executive Committee) for the next five years, and Altay Hasanov was re-elected to the post of Vice President of AGF (Deputy Chairman of the Executive Committee).

In addition, Azerbaijani MP Rauf Aliyev, Director of the Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex Rafig Behbudov, and Head Coach of the Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team Mariana Vasileva were re-elected as members of the Federation Executive Committee for the next five years.

