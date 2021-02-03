MFA: Azerbaijan ‘multicultural country’, all monuments on its territory protected at state level

+ ↺ − 16 px

All monuments in the Nagorno-Karabakh region belong to the historical, cultural, and religious heritage of the Azerbaijani people, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said commenting on the joint statement by the EP Delegation for relations with the South Caucasus.

The ministry stressed that Azerbaijan is a multicultural country and all monuments on its territory are protected at the state level.

"The joint statement of the members of the European Parliament (EP), Chair of the Delegation for relations with the South Caucasus, MEP Marina Kaljurand, the European Parliament’s Standing Rapporteur on Armenia, MEP Andrey Kovatchev, and the European Parliament’s Standing Reporter on Azerbaijan, MEP Zeljana Zovko on "the need to resume negotiations on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict" shows that the members of the European Parliament are still not fully aware of the current situation in the region, despite the fact that they generally speak from the position of ensuring peace and tranquility in the region based on the fundamental principles of international law," the ministry said.

Baku emphasized that the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, which the European Parliament has for many years called for a solution based on international law and UN Security Council resolutions, has come to an end, Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity and single-handedly implemented the UN Security Council resolutions of 1993.

“In other words, the principles of the Helsinki Final Act on the inviolability of borders and territorial integrity of states, to which MEPs refer and which is the basis of interstate relations, have been observed,” it added.

The trilateral statement of 10 November 2020 has created a new reality in the region, said the Azerbaijani ministry, welcoming MEPs views that the statement led to stability in the region.

It also underscored the need to fulfill the trilateral statement of November 10 and take appropriate steps in a bid to ensure peace and security in the region, as well as to build confidence between the parties.

Baku said it is taking all the necessary steps to implement the agreement and resolve humanitarian issues, however, Armenia’s commitment to the trilateral statement raises questions.

Baku also urged MEPs to ask Armenia why it sent a sabotage group to the Azerbaijani territories almost 20 days after the signing of a joint statement on the cessation of hostilities.

“Perhaps then they would understand that the Armenian servicemen mentioned in their statement are not prisoners of war at all, but members of a terrorist sabotage group purposefully sent to Azerbaijani territories after the announcement of a ceasefire. In general, Armenia’s deployment of military servicemen to the territory for the purpose of committing terrorist acts after the announcement of a ceasefire clearly demonstrates this country’s disrespect for the fundamental principles of the Eastern Partnership and European values in general,” it added.

As for the issue of cultural heritage, the ministry said MEPs should be well aware that as a result of illegal activities carried out by Armenia in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, the entire historical, cultural and religious heritage was almost destroyed.

“Although Azerbaijan has repeatedly raised this issue at the international level, as well as during its contacts with EU institutions, it is regrettable that MEPs have not made a single statement on this issue. All monuments in the Nagorno-Karabakh region belong to the historical, cultural, and religious heritage of the Azerbaijani people. Azerbaijan is a multicultural country and all monuments on its territory are protected at the state level. The protection of Azerbaijan’s rich heritage will continue to be ensured at a high level, and the restoration, repair and reconstruction of monuments in our liberated lands will be carried out,” the ministry concluded.

News.Az