Muslim call to prayer recited in Azerbaijan’s Shusha for first time after 28-year Armenian occupation

Muslim call to prayer recited in Azerbaijan’s Shusha for first time after 28-year Armenian occupation

Muslim call to prayer recited in Azerbaijan’s Shusha for first time after 28-year Armenian occupation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Muslim call to prayer (adhan) was recited in the pearl of Azerbaijan – Shusha for the first time in nearly three decades. Footage on social media showed an Azerbaijani soldier reciting the adhan at Shusha's historical Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque.

The glorious tricolor Azerbaijani flag is waving in Shusha, liberated by our brave Army.

Footage on social media showed an Azerbaijani soldier reciting the adhan at Shusha's historical Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque.

News.Az