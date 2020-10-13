Armenian military aggression: 42 Azerbaijani civilians killed, 206 injured since Sept. 27

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 42 Azerbaijani civilians were killed and 206 injured as a result the shelling and missile attacks of the Armenian armed forces from September 27 up till now, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan said Tuesday.

Moreover, some 241 civilian facilities, 1,479 houses, and 66 multi-apartment buildings were damaged as a result of the Armenian military aggression.

News.Az