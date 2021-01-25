One person dies as a result of explosion in Khirdalan

Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations continue search-and-rescue operation in a two-storey private house located in the area of 27th block, Khirdalan city, Absheron region.

As a result of the measures taken, the body of one person was pulled from the rubble and handed over to the relevant authorities, News.Az reports citing the Ministry.

It should be noted that, as a result of operative intervention and professional activity of the rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, six citizens were rescued from the rubble and handed over to the relevant authorities.

The search and rescue operation continues. Additional information will be provided.

News.Az