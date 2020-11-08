Operational situation under control of Azerbaijani troops: Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the day on November 7 and night on November 8, the Armenian armed forces units fired at the positions of the units of the Azerbaijan Army and Azerbaijani human settlements in various directions of the front using different smaller arms, howitzers, and mortars.

The combat operations continued with varying intensity, mainly in the Aghdere, Aghdam, Khojavend, and Gubadli directions of the front, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Sunday.

During the day, the Armenian Armed Forces were seriously hit in the main directions of the front. In some areas of the front, the Armenian troops were forced to retreat, suffering casualties on personnel and military vehicles.

The Armenian Armed Forces, which were unable to withhold in the front, find firing at peaceful population and civilian infrastructure as a way out, the Ministry said. As a result of artillery shelling of villages of Tartar, Barda, Aghdam, Aghjabedi, and Gubadli regions by Armenian armed forces units last day, some civilians were killed and injured, civilian infrastructure was damaged. The retaliatory actions taken by the Azerbaijan Army were only against legitimate military targets.

During the day, a large number of Armenian troops, 4 - T-72 tanks, 2 - D-20 howitzers, and several military trucks full of ammunition were destroyed and wrecked.

Currently, combat operations are underway. The operational situation is under the control of Azerbaijani troops.

News.Az