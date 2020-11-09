Operational situation under control of Azerbaijani troops: Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the day on November 8 and night of November 9, the units of the Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of the units of the Azerbaijan Army and Azerbaijan’s human settlements in different directions of the front with various small arms, howitzers, and mortars.

The combat operations in the Aghdere, Aghdam, Khojavend, and Gubadli direction of the front continued with varying intensity, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

During the day, Armenian troops were seriously hit in the main directions of the front. In some areas of the front, the Armenian troops were forced to retreat suffering heavy casualties in personnel and military vehicles.

During the day, a large number of Armenian troops, 1 - T-72 tank, 1 - D-30 howitzer, 1 - mortar, 1 - military truck full of ammunition were destroyed and wrecked.

Currently, combat operations are underway. The operational situation is under the control of Azerbaijani troops.

News.Az