Pakistan reiterates support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday held a phone conversation with his Pakistani counterpart Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The ministers discussed the current situation in the region, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told AzVision.az.

Minister Bayramov informed his Pakistani colleague on the violation of humanitarian ceasefire by the armed forces of Armenia, including intensive shelling the Azerbaijani civilians and residential areas. The minister emphasized that missile attacks on Ganja city which caused serious civilian casualties are war crimes and crimes against humanity and Armenian leadership bears full responsibility for these crimes.

The minister highly appreciated the firm support of brotherly Pakistan to the just position of Azerbaijan.

Mahmood Qureshi underlined that the people of Pakistan have always been and will be with the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan and supports its right of self-defense. He stressed that Pakistan is for the settlement of the conflict based on the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders and in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

The ministers also discussed the other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az