Patriotic War Memorial Complex and Victory Museum to be established in Baku

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the establishment of the Patriotic War Memorial Complex and the Victory Museum in the city of Baku.

Under the presidential Order, the Patriotic War Memorial Complex and the Victory Museum will be designed to demonstrate the unprecedented heroism and glorious historic victory of the Azerbaijani people in the Patriotic War and to perpetuate the memory of Azerbaijani martyrs.

