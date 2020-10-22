President Aliyev: Azerbaijan strongly supports Turkey’s active involvement in regional issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan always strongly supports Turkish active involvement in the regional issues and actually, this involvement is obvious, President Ilham Aliyev in his interview with Japanese Nikkei newspaper.

The head of state noted that Turkey plays important role now not only in our region, not only in the Caucasus, but in a broader region and in the world.

“It is a reality, and it is a very good reality for us. Because for us Turkey is a brotherly country, our closest ally and friend,” he said.

Turkey is already involved of course, from the legal point of view also as a member of the Minsk Group. I said once in one of the interviews that Turkey could have been even a co-chair. If today, we would have been selecting the co-chairs definitely, Azerbaijan would have supported the Turkish candidacy and I am sure Turkey would have insisted on being a co-chair. In 1992, unfortunately it didn’t happen. So, this is a legal part. And then, a practical part, as you know presidents of Turkey and Russia, their foreign ministers, defense ministers talked, met, discussed this issue. Therefore, if somebody says that Turkey should not be there, as Armenia says, it’s none of Armenian business, Turkey is already there and must be involved, because it will bring stability,” the head of state emphasized.

“And also, Turkey I think is the only country which has a border with three Caucasian countries. No other country has a border with three of them. Then, of course, Turkey must be actively involved, Turkey is involved and we strongly support it,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az