President Aliyev: Demining of liberated Azerbaijani lands ‘priority’

The demining of the liberated Azerbaijani lands is a priority, and there can be no talk of development before that has been accomplished, President Ilham Aliyev said as he received in a video format Vugar Suleymanov due to his appointment as Chairman of the Board of the Agency for Mine Action of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

“Even now we can do the work on the construction of roads and railways only after the sappers have cleared those areas of mines. This is why any activity there, any development depends on demining. Therefore, we must speed up a little. At the same time, demining must be carried out in such a way that, I repeat, there is no danger after the completion of that work,” the president said.

The head of state stressed that the Agency for Mine Action has great tasks ahead.

“First of all, you need to pay attention to the proper organization of work. Organizational work must be done properly. The new agency is a state agency. Of course, first of all, professional staff should be selected and involved in the work of the agency. Of course, the personnel of the former ANAMA organization should be used. At the same time, the composition of the agency should be determined because the agency must have a larger workforce to build and carry out work on the liberated lands quickly and efficiently, of course,” he said.

He emphasized that the acquisition of new equipment is one of the top priorities.

“Technological development in this area has become more pronounced in recent years. There is machinery, mechanisms and equipment now that can speed up the work and allow you the opportunity to do it with quality. Therefore, the most state-of-the-art equipment of the world's leading manufacturers must be brought to our country. The quality and speed of work will depend on that. Our former IDPs have longed for their homeland for 30 years. Therefore, demining should be carried out in such a way that we can start the restoration work in a short time, so that citizens can return to their lands after the completion of construction work,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az