President Aliyev: Occupiers will have befitting retaliation on battlefield

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has extended condolences to the families of the victims of Armenia’s missile attack on Azerbaijan’s Barda city.

May Allah rest in peace souls of those who died as a result of Armenia’s armed forces’ missile attack on Barda, I offer condolences to families and wish recovery to injured,” the head of state wrote on his official Twitter page.

“Residents of Barda will be avenged and the occupiers will have a befitting retaliation on battlefield,” President Aliyev stressed.

