President Aliyev: ‘We are not on Armenian land, we are on our land’

+ ↺ − 16 px

We are not on Armenian land, we are on our land, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to Euronews television.

“We are not responsible for this outbreak. As I said, we were a subject of a physical attack from Armenian army which is on the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. Above from that, the current Armenian regime did everything in order to destroy the negotiation process. Exactly one year ago, Armenian prime minister at the rally in the occupied area of Azerbaijan made a statement that ‘Karabakh is Armenia’ and that statement actually destroyed negotiation process. Because the principles which are on the table and which are the basis for settlement demand the return of the occupied territories to Azerbaijan," said Ilham Aliyev.

"And when Armenian prime minister says that not a centimeter of land will return to Azerbaijan, when he says that ‘Karabakh is Armenia’, when they organize illegal settlement of foreign people on the occupied territories which is a brutal violation of Geneva Convention, they destroy negotiation process," said the president.

"After that, in order to make us responsible for that, they attack us three times - in July, August, and September. When we beat them on the battlefield, they call everywhere, they make a plea to everyone to ‘stop Azerbaijan’. We want to stop, but we want the occupation to stop. Therefore, the main message should be to Armenia, we are not on Armenian land, we are on our land,” the head of state said.

News.Az