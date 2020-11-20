President: Azerbaijan has achieved brilliant victory on battlefield and in political arena

+ ↺ − 16 px

An action plan is being prepared for their rehabilitation, relevant instructions have been issued, and they will always be in the spotlight, said President, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the nation on Friday.

The head of state paid a tribute of respect to all the martyrs who gave Azerbaijan this Victory.

“I would like to take this opportunity to pay a tribute of respect to all the martyrs who gave us this Victory. May God have mercy on them and grant patience to their relatives. Addressing the parents and relatives of our martyrs, I once again express my gratitude to them for raising such wonderful and brave children for our state and our people. I wish our wounded soldiers and officers a speedy recovery and return to normal life. May God send them healing,” he said.

President Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan has achieved a brilliant victory on the battlefield and in the political arena.

The head of state said measures will be taken to improve these lands.

“First of all, mine clearance work should be carried out. This is also a time-consuming issue. Because the hated enemy has mined large areas of land. After that, work on infrastructure projects should be undertaken. Instructions have already been issued to analyze the existing infrastructure. We now have satellite and other capabilities. When I visited Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts, I used a new road built in a short time. It is a temporary road, but it is usable. In other words, we will do all this work, and our great return plan is being developed now,” he added.

