President: Azerbaijan’s int’l authority is quite high, it has played special role in resolving conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, Azerbaijan chairs the organization, which brings together 120 countries, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said during his visit to Aghdam city liberated from occupation.

“Today, Azerbaijan chairs the organization, which brings together 120 countries. A summit was held last year. The people of Azerbaijan saw again how important this was,” the head of state said.

Delivering a speech in front of the Aghdam mosque, President Aliyev said the attempts to adopt a new resolution during the Second Karabakh War were prevented by the Non-Aligned Movement.

“If that resolution had been adopted, it would not have stopped us, of course, but it could have created an unnecessary picture. It was countries of the Non-Aligned Movement that prevented the adoption of that resolution and supported us. I also thanked them and said that they stood behind us like men even though great powers were putting great pressure on them,” he added.

The head of state emphasized that many members of the Non-Aligned Movement recognize Azerbaijan as an independent and strong country ready to defend them.

“We have provided humanitarian financial assistance to more than 30 countries during the pandemic, including special assistance to the Non-Aligned Movement through the World Health Organization. All this work has paid off. We were able to get the necessary international support in the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh issue, which is a key issue for us. Today we chair not only the Non-Aligned Movement, but also the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States. Our international authority is quite high, and it has played a special role in having this conflict resolved,” President Aliyev concluded.

News.Az