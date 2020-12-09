President: Friendship between Azerbaijan and Italy, mutual positive attitude between our peoples have already transformed into reality

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The visit of Italian parliamentarians was very highly valued in Azerbaijani society. Because as you can imagine, people are very attentive and very sensitive to all the signs of support, and all the society accepted this visit as a sign of support,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he met with a delegation led by the Undersecretary of State for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic, co-chair of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Italian Republic Manlio Di Stefano.

“And also, what people say, and I share their view, is that while some of your neighbors in parliament adopt strange resolutions recognizing Nagorno-Karabakh, Italian parliamentarians came to Aghdam, came to Ganja, to demonstrate their respect to Azerbaijan, to demonstrate solidarity to the sufferings of Azerbaijani people,” the head of state noted.

Emphasizing that the friendship between Azerbaijan and Italy, and mutual positive attitude between our peoples have already transformed into reality, President Ilham Aliyev said: “We also consider your visit as a good sign of that. I am sure that there will be very positive outcomes of your visit and we will structure properly the agenda for the next these 5-10 years of strong cooperation in all the areas.”

News.Az