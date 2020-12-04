Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva pay tribute to Azerbaijani martyrs

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have today visited the Alley of Martyrs to pay tribute to the Azerbaijani martyrs.

The head of state laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument, while first lady Mehriban Aliyeva put flowers at the monument.

The state anthem of Azerbaijan was played.

