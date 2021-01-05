President Ilham Aliyev: Armenians living in Karabakh already understand that they can live normally only within Azerbaijani state

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The liberated church of Khudavang has been returned to its true owners, to our Udi brothers. Even though the Armenians changed its name and appearance as a result of fraud, tried to Armenianize it, they failed to do so. Our Udi brothers have already performed their service in the Khudavang church. All other churches belonging to Caucasian Albania, including the church in Nij settlement. This church, renovated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, was opened during the war, and this is the best answer to those making baseless accusations against us. During the war, the Albanian-Christian church was opened after renovations. Russian Orthodox churches, synagogues, Catholic churches, Georgian churches, the Armenian church in Baku – all this is protected by the state. But notice what our enemies have done to our mosques. More than 60 mosques have been destroyed in the occupied and now liberated lands, but there is no reaction. No international organization has ever condemned Armenia for that. We are protecting the Armenian church. We have no problems with the Armenian people and the Armenians living in Azerbaijan are our citizens. Today, Armenians living in the Karabakh region, I am sure, already understand that they can live normally only within the Azerbaijani state,” the head of state said.

News.Az