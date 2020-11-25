President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan has taken necessary steps to restore its territorial integrity

+ ↺ − 16 px

“When our soldiers saw that the Armenian population of one village of Aghdam district could not leave on time, they created conditions for them to leave. No-one insulted to them. But the hated enemy is burning our forests, burning our houses, destroying water lines,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the nation.

The head of state said: “We have drawn water lines everywhere – to remote mountains, to mountain villages. We will restore them all, all of them. Relevant instructions have already been given, and I am confident that we will do it in time.”

“The enemy gave Kalbajar another ugly name. They had made maps of the “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic”. Where are those maps? They all gone. Those maps are just a piece of paper. The whole territory of the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region, Shusha, as well as seven surrounding districts, were included in the “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic”. These maps were published, included in textbooks and displayed at exhibitions. They presented these maps as “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic”. What is left of those maps now? Nothing! Azerbaijan has taken the necessary steps to restore its territorial integrity,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

